(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S raised its profit forecast for 2022 after the brewery recorded higher-than-expected sales in Asia and sold more of its up-market beers.

Organic operating profit growth will be 10% to 12% this year, the Copenhagen-based brewery said on Wednesday. It previously estimated profit growth by that measure to be “high single-digit.”

The upgrade comes after Carlsberg’s main rival Heineken NV earlier on Wednesday pointed to signs of weakness in consumer demand after its beer sales missed estimates amid growing inflationary pressures.

Carlsberg, which published its third-quarter report a day ahead of schedule, said that while it sees headwinds, it recorded a “strong price/mix development” in the three-month period.

However, the Tuborg beer maker’s top executive also flagged wilting consumer demand.

“The business environment remains challenging, with an uncertain macro situation, very high inflation and weakening consumer sentiment,” Chief Executive Officer Cees ‘t Hart, said in a statement.

The CEO signaled the brewer would likely need to raise prices further to counter higher costs.

Carlsberg shares pared some of their earlier trading loses following the report. The stock was down 3.2% at 2:52 p.m. in Copenhagen after declining as much as 6% previously.

Carlsberg said organic revenue rose 11.6% in its third quarter just above analyst consensus estimates of 11.5%. Organic volumes grew by 3.6%, Carlsberg said. That was below analyst consensus estimates of 4.87%.

