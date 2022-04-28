(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S reported a strong gain in revenue as the Danish brewer raised prices to shift higher raw material prices onto consumers and people returned to pubs, bars and restaurants across Europe.

Sales rose 24% on an organic basis to 14.9 billion kroner ($2.1 billion) in the first quarter, the company said Thursday. Analysts expected growth of 13%.

Carlsberg reduced its earnings guidance last week and said it’s facing a $1.4 billion writedown as it moves ahead with plans to exit the Russian market. Heineken NV, Carlsberg’s main competitor, has reported beer sales that beat estimates and hasn’t changed its profit outlook.

“Looking at business performance, the first quarter saw only limited impact from the war,” Chief Executive Officer Cees ’t Hart said in a statement. “Although there is significant uncertainty for the rest of the year, we reinstated the full-year earnings guidance.”

Carlsberg’s new forecast outlines that operating profit could decline by as much as 5% or gain up to 2%.

The brewer has said the divestment of its business in Russia may take up to 12 months and the assets there are being reassessed.

Carlsberg plans to buy back up to 1 billion kroner worth of shares.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.