(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg AS has agreed to take over Britvic Plc with an improved offer that values the UK soft-drinks maker at £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion).

The Danish brewer is offering 1,315 pence a share as it seeks to expand its presence into the UK and beyond beer. Britvic’s board is supporting the deal, a 36% premium to the share price before news of the takeover interest was revealed.

Carlsberg has already made two previous bids — at 1,200 pence and 1,250 pence a share — that were rejected by the Britvic board.

Britvic’s shares rose as much as 5.3% in early London trading to 1,274 pence. Carlsberg, whose shares had fallen more than 10% since its approaches became public, was up as much as 4% in early trading in Copenhagen.

Britvic can trace its history back to the 1930s. Today it’s a global organization with more than 35 brands, including J2O and Robinsons, sold in over 100 countries.

Analysts at Jefferies said the deal was a low-risk transaction with attractive financials, helping in one of Carlsberg’s toughest markets.

Carlsberg’s renewed offer comes after PepsiCo Inc., which has a bottling relationship with both firms, agreed to waive a change-of-control clause in its contract with Britvic that potentially could have allowed it to poison the deal.

Carlsberg said its interest in Britvic is in line with its strategy, announced in February, which includes expanding beyond beer. Brands such as Somersby ciders and Garage hard seltzers account for 2% of its volumes. It intends to create a single drinks company in the UK called Carlsberg Britvic.

The deal also grows Carlsberg’s presence in Western Europe, where it announced a deal Monday to buy out its UK brewing partnership with the pub chain Marston’s Plc.

Britvic is the latest UK-listed company to be targeted by overseas bidders, amid relatively cheap valuations in London.

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services Plc, cybersecurity outfit Darktrace Plc, packaging giant DS Smith Plc and logistics business Wincanton Plc are among the companies to have been snapped up or to have accepted offers this year. Bids for Currys Plc, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc and Anglo American Plc were ultimately fended off by the target companies.

The MSCI UK index trades at a 40% discount to global peers based on forward price-to-earnings ratios.

