(Bloomberg) -- Brewer Carlsberg A/S beat first-half revenue and earnings expectations as sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels despite higher input costs and the war in Ukraine.

The Danish brewer said revenue in the first half rose to 35.45 billion Danish kroner ($4.8 billion), beating analyst consensus estimates of 33.97 billion kroner.

Carlsberg said preparations to sell its Russian assets are progressing well.

The shares rose as much as 3.8% in Copenhagen, the most in more than a month.

The company raised its 2022 earnings forecast last week after better beer sales in Asia and Europe outweighed higher energy and commodity costs.

While the maker of Tuborg beer beat consensus estimates for adjusted earnings, it reported a net loss of 5.28 billion kroner for the period, which it blamed on impairment charges in Russia, Ukraine as well as central and eastern Europe.

On a call with analysts and investors, Carlsberg executives said they expected earnings growth to slow in the second half of the year as cost of sales percentage inflation will be in the low teens for the year. The maker of 1664 and Valaisanne beer said it was in the process of negotiating another price increase with customers to offset higher costs, including energy.

“We normally have only one price increase per year. We are now in unchartered territory as we need to go back to our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Cees ’t Hart said on the call.

The company also said in its financial report that a legal dispute with its partner in India and Nepal had been heard through arbitration in Singapore.

The arbitration tribunal found that Carlsberg’s business partner was “in incurable material breach of the shareholder’s agreement,” Carlsberg said.

“A liability award was issued by the arbitration tribunal on 4 May 2022. Carlsberg considers its position to be entirely vindicated by the liability award and is very satisfied with this outcome,” the company said.

