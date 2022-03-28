(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S, which owns the biggest brewery in Russia, said it will sell its Russian business and leave the country completely.

“We have taken the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia, which we believe is the right thing to do in the current environment,” the Copenhagen-based brewery said in a statement on Monday.

Carlsberg had earlier this month dropped investments in Russia and carved out the business to operate separately from the group. Earlier on Monday, Carlsberg’s biggest rival, Heineken NV, said it plans to sell its business in Russia and exit the country.

