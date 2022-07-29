Carlyle, Advent to Buy Stake in Yes Bank for $1.1 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Yes Bank Ltd., an Indian private sector lender, is selling as much as 10% each to affiliates of Carlyle Group and Advent International to raise $1.1 billion in capital, the bank said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

The money will be raised through a combination of equity shares issuances worth $640 million and share warrants for $475 million.

Yes Bank, once at the center of India’s biggest financial bailout, has been working toward shedding the mountain of stressed loans.

Despite the rescue and an investment by state-run peer State Bank of India, the bank has remained heavily burdened with problem debt even as it has returned to profitability.

