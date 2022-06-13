(Bloomberg) -- Hawksmoor Investment Management, a wealth manager backed by Carlyle Group Inc., has agreed to acquire smaller UK peer Gore Browne Investment Management, according to a client letter seen by Bloomberg.

Hawksmoor agreed to buy Gore Browne, and will keep the brands trading under their different names, Gore Browne Chief Executive Officer Mark Arkwright wrote in the letter. His Salisbury, Wiltshire-based firm manages roughly £520 million ($635 million) in assets, according to people familiar with the deal, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

“Gore Browne’s private client experience and investment expertise bring an added dimension to the group, and will help create benefits for all our clients as well as opportunities for the future,” Hawksmoor CEO Sarah Soar said in the letter.

Exeter-based Hawksmoor is part of Hurst Point Group, a stable of investment managers and financial planners backed by Carlyle. Since its inception in 2019, Hurst Point has bought into UK firms including Harwood Wealth Management and Hazlewood Investment Services.

The letter didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. It’s subject to approval by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, Arkwright said in the letter.

