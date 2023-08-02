(Bloomberg) -- Sedgwick, a claims management company backed by Carlyle Group Inc., is exploring preliminary discussions with potential suitors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Inbound interest has sparked discussions with Carlyle about selling a minority stake in Sedgwick, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A formal sales process hasn’t begun and the company could decide against pursuing a transaction, one of the people said.

Representatives for Carlyle didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Sedgwick couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Founded in 1969, Sedgwick provides risk and benefits services to its clients’ workforces in 80 countries. Its claim management services includes workers’ compensation, liability, property, disability and absence management.

Carlyle bought a majority stake in Sedgwick in 2018 for $6.7 billion, with Stone Point Capital and Canada-based Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec staying on as minority investors. KKR & Co. had been the majority shareholder before the sale to Carlyle.

