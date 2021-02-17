(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is planning to bow out of the bidding for Signature Aviation Plc, opting instead to acquire an engine repair unit of the private-jet base operator.

StandardAero Holding Corp., a U.S. aircraft maintenance company backed by Carlyle, agreed to buy Signature Aviation’s engine repair and overhaul business for $230 million, according to a statement Wednesday. Carlyle isn’t currently planning to bid for all of Signature Aviation, which accepted an offer earlier this month from a rival investor group, people familiar with the matter said.

Carlyle had earlier approached Signature Aviation about a potential takeover, the London-listed company said in a January statement. Since then, Signature Aviation received separate proposals from Global Infrastructure Partners and a consortium led by Blackstone Group Inc.

The two investor groups eventually teamed up, agreeing this month to buy Signature Aviation for $4.7 billion. Carlyle has never formally said whether it had given up its pursuit of a rival bid. No final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for Carlyle and Signature Aviation declined to comment.

Signature Aviation has been seeking a buyer for the engine repair business since 2018. The company said it expects to receive $140 million of net proceeds from the sale, after deducting change of control fees and transaction costs.

The disposal is expected to close this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Lazard Ltd. advised Signature Aviation on the deal.

