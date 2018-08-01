(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group LP is buying a stake in an American International Group Inc.-owned firm as alternative investment managers seek to load up on insurance assets and get more business from an industry desperate for higher returns.

The Washington-based firm agreed to purchase 19.9 percent of DSA Reinsurance from AIG and make it into a standalone insurer, Carlyle said in a statement Wednesday. The deal comes with an agreement that gives Carlyle $6 billion from DSA to invest across its private equity, credit and real asset groups.

Carlyle joins its rivals, including Blackstone Group LP and Apollo Global Management LLC, which have built insurance platforms and brought on executives who can help them attract more business from insurers facing low yields in the fixed-income markets. Carlyle hired Brian Schreiber, the top dealmaker at AIG, two years ago as co-head of the financial services team.

“This strategic partnership extends Carlyle’s investment capabilities into the $15 trillion global insurance industry,” Kewsong Lee, co-chief executive officer of Carlyle, said in the statement. “We have a terrific partner in AIG, and will work closely together to help DSA Re become independent and positioned for growth over time.”

DSA reinsures $36 billion of AIG’s Legacy Life and Annuity and General Insurance liabilities.

Blackstone added an insurance solutions group in January and hired Chris Blunt from New York Life’s Investments Group to run it. Apollo, which backs annuity provider Athene Holding Ltd., partnered with two firms this year to take on a block of annuities from Voya Financial Inc.

