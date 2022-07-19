(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is exploring the sale of the remainder of Sequa Corp., an aircraft-parts supplier and service provider that could fetch as much as $2 billion including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with advisers to solicit interest, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the information is private. Sequa owns Chromalloy, which repairs turbine airfoils and other engine parts. The business is expected to draw interest from other aerospace and defense companies, the people said.

A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Sequa, led by Chief Executive Officer Tom Mepham, agreed to sell its metal coil coaters unit, Precoat Metals to AZZ Inc. for about $1.28 billion earlier this year. Carlyle acquired Sequa in 2007 for about $2.7 billion, and recapitalized the business in 2017.

Carlyle has been active in aerospace and defense sector this year, agreeing to take Mantech International Corp private for $3.9 billion in May, and considering a sale of Titan Acquisition Holdings.

