(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. made large bets on the buyouts of Citrix Systems Inc. and Nielsen Holdings Plc as banks struggled to find buyers for billions of dollars of debt they agreed to provide to finance the deals.

Carlyle’s credit arm has invested around $750 million in the Citrix buyout, split about evenly between the secured debt portion that banks syndicated at steep losses last month, and a preferred equity piece that was arranged at the start of the year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm also bought roughly $750 million of the $2.15 billion of second-lien debt backing the buyout of Nielsen that banks privately placed earlier this year with a group of lenders that included Ares Management Corp., the people said.

Carlyle’s wager on two of the most high-profile buyouts of 2022 comes at a particularly turbulent time for credit markets. Rampant inflation and fears of a recession have prompted investors to pare back risk, forcing banks to take steep losses on tens of billions of dollars of loans they had arranged to provide for leveraged buyouts early in the year.

Citrix and Nielsen are “top performing businesses” that “benefit from market leadership, diversification, and resilience across economic cycles,” Mark Jenkins, head of global credit at Carlyle, said in an emailed statement. The firm is well positioned to play a leading role in large financings, “particularly in moments of market dislocations similar to the one we are currently investing in.”

Read more: Citrix Debt Debacle Heralds a Day of Reckoning on Wall Street

Carlyle may invest even more in Nielsen, which provides television audience measuring services, when banks decide to syndicate the more senior portion of that financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

A group of lenders including Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc are funding $8.35 billion of debt themselves to support the Nielsen acquisition rather than attempt to sell the debt to third-party investors at steeply discounted prices. A separate group led by Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is still holding around $6.5 billion of debt for Citrix, which develops enterprise software.

Carlyle, which manages $143 billion across its credit strategies, has a long history with Nielsen. Its private equity arm was part of a consortium that acquired the company in 2006 when it was known as VNU NV.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.