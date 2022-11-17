(Bloomberg) -- Avik Dey, who joined Carlyle Group Inc. this summer to co-head its energy business, is leaving the firm at the end of November, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Dey, who is based in London, is a managing director and co-head of Carlyle International Energy Partners. He was hired during the tenure of Kewsong Lee, who stepped down in August as chief executive officer of the alternative-asset manager. The departures are unrelated, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public.

Carlyle, which combined its energy business with its infrastructure arm earlier this year, has begun a search for a new co-head of energy to serve alongside Bob Maguire, one of the people said. The Washington-based firm is still searching for a new CEO.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment, as did Dey.

Dey was previously chief financial officer of Nova Chemicals Corp., a maker of chemicals and plastic resins, and head of energy and resources at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

