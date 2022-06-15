(Bloomberg) -- After more than a decade of rapid growth, the buyout industry is finally showing signs of cooling, according to Marco De Benedetti, co-head of Carlyle Group Inc.’s European private equity unit.

“We are seeing a definite slowdown now,” De Benedetti said in a Bloomberg TV interview at the SuperReturn conference for investors in Berlin. “I think the peak is behind us.”

Inflation, the war in Ukraine and pressure on consumer spending are weighing on investors, De Benedetti said. “After the very strong ‘21 that we witnessed which actually continued until the first quarter of the year, because of all of this uncertainty, there will probably be a little bit of a slowdown.”

De Benedetti’s comments follow a record-breaking year for private equity deal-makers. Firms globally struck $1.1 trillion in deals last year, breaking a previous record of $804 billion from 2006, according to a Bain & Co. report released earlier this year.

Technology deals accounted for nearly a third of all private equity deals last year, according to Bain & Co.

The sector “probably has to go through an adjustment,” De Benedetti said. “This whole investment in the tech world contributed to this bubble that burst.” De Benedetti was chief executive officer of Telecom Italia SpA before joining Carlyle in 2005.

The healthcare sector and opportunities investing in the energy transition are attractive places to put money to work, buoyed by long-term societal trends like people living longer, De Benedetti said.

The Milan-based businessman allayed fears that a bubble is forming across the private equity industry. A senior executive at French asset manager Amundi SA had previously described areas of private equity as looking like a Ponzi scheme.

The addressable market for private equity firms is continuing to grow as companies stay private longer and more public companies look to go private, De Benedetti said.

“The fact that private capital is getting a larger share of the market is an inevitable trend,” De Benedetti said.

