(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s head of global capital markets, Brian Lindley, has left after more than 13 years at the alternative-asset manager, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lindley, who’s based in London, is credited with establishing the firm’s global capital markets group and managed teams in New York and London, his biography on Carlyle’s website shows.

He has been succeeded by Matt Savino, who’s based in New York, according to some of the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the personnel changes aren’t yet public. Staff were informed at the end of June, one of the people said.

A Carlyle representative declined to comment.

Before helming capital markets, a group that syndicates loan and bond offerings on behalf of portfolio companies, Lindley was a partner in the firm’s Europe buyout group. Before joining Carlyle in 2017 as head of US capital markets, Savino held roles including global head of alternatives sourcing and co-head of global capital markets at BlackRock Inc. He previously worked in leveraged finance at Barclays Plc and Lehman Brothers.

