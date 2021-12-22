(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. said it agreed to acquire Involta, operator of 12 data centers and a fiber network that stretches more than 12,000 miles (19,000 kilometers).

Terms weren’t disclosed.

Involta provides information-technology services to U.S. businesses, primarily in the Pacific Northwest, Southwest and Midwest, Carlyle said Wednesday in a statement. Private equity firm M/C Partners is the seller, and the deal is set to be completed in the first quarter, Carlyle said.

“We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models,” Joshua Pang, of Carlyle’s infrastructure group, said in the statement.

Pooja Goyal, chief investment officer of the infrastructure group, said digital assets are “a key sector focus for our platform,” according to the statement. “We will continue to grow our portfolio with both high growth opportunities as well as stabilized assets.”

