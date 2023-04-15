Carlyle in Talks to Buy Stake in Manchester United, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is in talks to pick up a minority stake in Manchester United Football Club, Sky News reported, citing an unidentified person close to the development.

The private equity firm is one of the entities to have pitched proposals to buy a stake in the English soccer team, the news agency said.

Key details of Carlyle’s proposal, including the amount of capital it would invest and the structure of the deal, are yet to be finalized, Sky said, citing the unidentified person.

Carlyle declined a comment to the news agency.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.