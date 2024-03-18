(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. is preparing to enter advanced negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp AG’s naval shipbuilding unit in a deal that could value the business at about €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Talks are progressing and the beleaguered German conglomerate could announce as soon as this week that it’s entering advanced discussions with Carlyle on terms of a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Thyssenkrupp’s Marine Systems business makes submarines, surface vessels and naval electronics. Selling a stake in the naval unit would mark a welcome bright spot for Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Officer Miguel Ángel López Borrego, who’s pledged to revive the struggling conglomerate but faced a series of recent setbacks.

Separately, Thyssenkrupp is in talks to sell about a 25% stake in the naval unit to the German government, some of the people said. The backing of Germany’s federal government is seen as important to help the marine systems business win contracts and secure financing.

Deliberations are ongoing, and terms of the deal could change. A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.

Thyssenkrupp shares rose 3.7% to €4.83 at 11:48 a.m. in Frankfurt, touching a session high after Bloomberg News reported on the process.

“We are currently looking into various capital market options for the planned separation of the marine division,” Thyssenkrupp said in an emailed statement. “At the same time, talks are being held with the German government regarding a possible state investment. We are currently unable to comment on the details of the various options.”

--With assistance from Stephan Kahl, Michael Nienaber and Kamil Kowalcze.

(Updates to add stock move in sixth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.