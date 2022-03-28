(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. and PAI Partners agreed to buy women’s health business Theramex from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

The consortium announced the acquisition of London-based Theramex in a statement Monday, without disclosing financial terms. Bloomberg News reported earlier that Carlyle and Paris-based PAI were nearing a deal for about $1.4 billion after outbidding other suitors.

CVC agreed to buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s women’s health assets in 2017, completing the deal the following year and renaming it Theramex. The company, which employs about 480 people, provides therapies for fertility, contraception, menopause and osteoporosis.

Theramex has achieved double-digit revenue and earnings growth since 2018 and serves more than six million women in 57 countries, according to Monday’s statement.

PAI plans to help Theramex expand further through “organic and inorganic growth initiatives,” it said in the statement. Washington-based Carlyle said it will help support the drug firm’s “international growth ambitions.” PAI has about 22.4 billion euros ($24.6 billion) under management, while Carlyle oversees about $301 billion of assets spanning private equity, credit and other investment solutions.

Bidders were preparing debt financings totaling as much as 800 million euros to back the Theramex acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on March 25.

Carlyle and PAI Partners were advised by Morgan Stanley, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Greenhill & Co., while CVC worked with Rothschild & Co. and HSBC Holdings Plc.

