(Bloomberg) -- US real estate giant Hines hired Carlyle Group Inc. veteran Paul Ferraro to build out its unit for the world’s rich, joining a growing number of money managers focusing on individual investors.

The Houston-based developer and investment manager, which oversees about $95 billion of assets, named Ferraro global head of its private-wealth solutions strategy, according to a statement Tuesday. He previously held a similar role at Carlyle and worked for more than a decade at the private equity firm, which has at least 10% of its $426 billion of assets under management tied up in its own wealth unit.

A representative for Washington-based Carlyle confirmed that Ferraro has left the firm.

Private asset firms are increasingly looking beyond traditional institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments for sources of capital amid a difficult fundraising environment. Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are also building similar units, while Carlyle Group is readying its first European private credit fund for wealthy individuals.

More than a third of 230 family office clients at UBS Group AG said in a 2023 survey they planned to boost real estate allocations in the next five years even as the value of office buildings and other properties slump globally, triggered by a mix of interest rate hikes and the shift to remote working.

“Allocations to the private-wealth space are expected to enter the trillions,” Hines Global Chief Investment Officer David Steinbach said in the statement. “Paul’s exceptional success in leading global private wealth platforms and raising significant capital from this space will propel Hines’ expansion.”

Ferraro, 50, held senior roles at Morgan Stanley and James Torrey’s namesake hedge-fund-of-funds firm before joining Carlyle in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. He became a partner at Carlyle last year, where Shane Clifford now leads its wealth strategy.

The late Texas billionaire Gerald Hines founded his eponymous firm in 1957 and earned a reputation as one of world’s top developers, constructing eye-catching structures such as the Lipstick Building in Manhattan as well as skyscrapers that transformed Houston’s skyline in the 1970s and 1980s.

His son Jeffrey helped attract institutional capital after taking over as president in 1990, deploying funds of limited partners as well as the firm’s own. Hines said in November its latest European investment fund surpassed the €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) fundraising target.

