(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s profit sank in the third quarter after the exit of its top boss and market tumult rippled through the private equity firm.

Distributable earnings fell about 12% to $644 million in the quarter ended September from a year ago, Carlyle reported Tuesday. Profit available to shareholders was $1.42 a share, beating the $1.07 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

After generating windfalls on the back of cheap debt and surging markets, the private equity industry is being tested by the consequences of rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Volatile markets are hampering buyout firms’ efforts to take companies public or sell them at big gains.

“Whether it’s geopolitical or fundraising headwinds, some of these things are causing capital markets not to behave normally,” Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser said in an interview. “We think we’re going to come out of this challenging time really strong.”

The firm, with $369 billion under management, is at crossroads as it navigates the succession challenge and market downturn. Carlyle is searching for a permanent leader since former Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee abruptly stepped down in August.

Lee’s efforts to reshape Carlyle beyond its buyout roots and leave his imprint on the firm fueled rivalries and split executives. He was asked to leave. Carlyle disclosed $15 million in expenses in the third quarter tied to equity grants under the terms of Lee’s departure.

Carlyle’s dealmakers generated less from cashing out bets in the period, reducing the earnings haul available to shareholders. Its traditional carry funds generated realized proceeds of $10.4 billion, down 25% from a year earlier.

The stock had fallen by nearly 49% this year as of Monday, a steeper slide than the S&P 500’s 20% decline. Carlyle shares have plummeted more than peers Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. in the past year.

New Headwinds

Carlyle raised $6 billion in the third quarter, 72% less than a year ago. Its results reflect a slower fundraising environment as pensions and big investors are reluctant to tie up money in funds. Many have hit their limits on how much they can plow into private equity.

Net income fell by nearly half after bets appreciated less than last year, Carlyle said. Still, in its traditional closed-end funds, corporate private equity investments gained 1% in the quarter. Infrastructure and natural resources bets in such funds appreciated by 8%.

In a bid to generate recurring fee streams, Carlyle has pushed to collect money to provide financing to other firms and become a major force in assembling packages of loans. In carry funds, credit investments were flat. The firm’s US and European collateralized loan obligation portfolios each gained 1%.

