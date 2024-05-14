(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is providing over $400 million of private credit loans to Big Bus Tours, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Private equity firm Exponent bought Big Bus Tours in 2015. The business, which operates open-top sightseeing bus tours, will use the debt to fuel further expansion globally, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

The $1.7 trillion private credit market is growing at a breakneck speed, as more private equity firms opt to finance companies they own with funding from private debt platforms such as Carlyle’s.

So-called alternative credit platforms are getting larger and larger to keep up with demand — Carlyle Global Credit unit now manages about $186 billion of assets.

Big Bus Tours is active in several cities across the world including London, Paris and New York.

