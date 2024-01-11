(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. has raised more than $600 million in a new fund to support the issuance of collateralized loan obligations in the US and Europe, exceeding an initial target.

It’s the first fund from the asset manager to tap limited partners for so-called CLO equity, the riskiest portion of the securities. In the past, Carlyle has utilized third-party capital to complete deals. The fund exceeded a $500 million target that was previously reported by Bloomberg.

CLOs, which repackage leveraged loans into bonds of different ratings, require a block of equity that is intended to cushion other investors against losses but also offers the most reward. Based on typical CLO funds, in which equity usually comprises 10% of the structure, the new fund is able to support at least $6 billion of new CLO issuance.

“It’s the first time that we’re giving LP-type fund investors access to our CLO equity platform. It used to be we would issue equity on a deal-by-deal basis,” said Lauren Basmadjian, global head of liquid credit at Carlyle, in an interview.

Carlyle, one of the world’s largest CLO managers with $51 billion of such assets under management, intends to issue deals using a mix of the new captive equity and will also continue to use third party equity, according to Basmadjian. When deploying the captive equity fund, they will be in the majority ranging from 51% to 100%, according to the fund document, she said.

Fundraising began last summer, and drew in investors from around the world, including the US, Asia, Middle East, and Latin America, and a wide range of LPs, such as family offices, insurance companies, investment management companies, and pensions. The fund has a four-year reinvestment period, Basmadjian said.

Sparse CLO Equity

Carlyle’s fund comes after a sparse period for the CLO market. Issuance has been subdued for several years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as rising inflation and rate hikes caused more volatility in the leveraged loan market and made third-party equity participants leery of investing in new CLOs.

During this period, Carlyle would use pockets of loan volatility to quickly ramp portfolios, often calling up banks or investors they had worked with before in order to get the equity needed, Basmadjian said.

The new fund will allow Carlyle to ramp up portfolios quickly, with more discretion to jump on opportunities. It “shortens the period or eliminates the period we have to wait when we see a loan market trade off in order to buy. And sometimes those moments are so quick, it could be a week,” she said.

Carlyle committed 10% to the fund.

