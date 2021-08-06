(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. raised its offer for Vectura Group Plc to about 958 million pounds ($1.33 billion) as the takeover battle for the U.K. drugmaker heats up.

The private equity firm offered 155 pence in cash for each Vectura share, Carlyle said in a statement Friday. The offer tops a rival cash bid of 150 pence a share from Philip Morris International Inc.

Vectura said the increased offer from Carlyle is superior to the PMI bid on price and timing and is “well aligned with Vectura’s wider stakeholder objectives.” The company withdrew its recommendation of the PMI offer.

A spokesman for Philip Morris couldn’t immediately comment.

Carlyle had struck an agreement to buy Wiltshire, England-based Vectura back in May, until cigarette-maker Philip Morris emerged in July with its higher offer. Vectura, founded in 1997, makes inhalers and nebulisers, which enable patients to breathe in medication as a mist, either through a mouthpiece or a mask. Its customers included Novartis AG and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

As an increasing number of people across the developed world quit smoking, Philip Morris is focusing its investments on IQOS heated-tobacco devices and expanding into non-tobacco businesses. Earlier this month, PMI announced the $820 million acquisition of Fertin Pharma, a maker of nicotine chewing gum and oral drugs for pain. Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak is also targeting at least $1 billion in sales outside nicotine by 2025.

The prospect of big tobacco owning a company that makes products that treat many of the illnesses caused by cigarettes had raised concerns in a number of quarters. The Vectura directors said today they noted the reported uncertainties relating to the impact on Vectura’s wider stakeholders arising as a result of the possibility of the company being owned by PMI.

