(Bloomberg) -- Kewsong Lee played in the pit orchestra of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University.

More than three decades later, the Carlyle Group chief executive officer is taking a more managerial artistic role: He becomes chair of New York’s Lincoln Center Theater on July 1.

“I started piano at the age of 4, I played violin, I did recitals, chamber music, orchestras, all throughout high school and college,” Lee, 56, said in an interview. “As my career began in the city, I lost touch with all that. LCT is kind of a wonderful reconnection back.”

Lee, 56, who has served on the theater’s board since 2009, most recently as president, succeeds Eric Mindich, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner and hedge fund manager.

With the pandemic having kept the company’s stages shut for 20 months, the priority is “pushing forward to bring new content to our audience,” Lee said.

The organization is “strong, with scale and resources,” he said. Almost a year ago, it received an $8.5 million Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from the US Small Business Administration.

Henry Timms, CEO of Lincoln Center, said Lee “brings a unique macro perspective” to the job.

“His operational and political skills will play a big role in securing the resources and setting the tone at board level for the next act of Lincoln Center Theater,” Timms said in an interview.

The nonprofit has earned 85 Tony awards presenting plays and musicals at three theaters on its Upper West Side campus, including for a revival of “South Pacific” in 2008 and “Six Degrees of Separation” in 1991. A version of “Camelot” written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher is set to begin performances in November.

Lee, who’s also vice chair of the Partnership for New York City, isn’t the only member of his family to lead a board of a nonprofit affiliated with Lincoln Center. His wife, Zita Ezpeleta, is chair of the School of American Ballet.

