(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Development Officer Ryan Selwood has left the firm, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

He was most recently a partner on investment committees across all segments of the alternative-asset manager, and a member of the leadership and operating committees.

A representative for Washington-based Carlyle declined to comment.

Selwood, the former head of direct private equity at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, joined Carlyle in January last year to focus on growth initiatives and mergers and acquisitions. He reported to then-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee, the firm said when announcing his arrival.

Last week, Carlyle appointed former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Co-President Harvey Schwartz, 58, as its next CEO. He succeeded co-founder Bill Conway, 73, who served as interim CEO after Lee resigned in August amid a power struggle.

