(Bloomberg) -- Private-equity giant Carlyle Group has its sights on Japan as its favorite market currently, according to co-founder and interim Chief Executive Officer William Conway.

“The market I’d probably prefer the most today would be Japan, and part of that is because I do have a dollar brain,” Conway said during a panel at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Thursday. “Everything is on sale in Japan for people who have dollars, and I think that it’s something to take advantage of.”

The Japanese yen has fallen to a three-decade low against the dollar as the central bank keeps interest rates at rock-bottom levels. The slide has prompted the government to step in to support its currency for the first time since 1998. The yen is expected to remain under downward pressure versus the dollar as long as interest rates continue to widen between the US and Japan.

Man Group Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said that he “would agree from an equity market point of view, that Japan is about the most attractive.”

Still, there’s “a very difficult story” with the central bank having to maintain a stimulative position amid decades of deflation and low wage inflation, he said on the same panel.

