(Bloomberg) -- Jay W. Sammons, Carlyle Group Inc.’s global head of consumer, media and retail, left the company to start a new venture, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sammons is poised to start his own firm, which will make investments in the consumer sector, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private plans.

A Carlyle spokeswoman said Sammons left in July, and added that Sandra Horbach would replace him on an interim basis. Sammons, who was a partner at Carlyle, declined to comment.

Sammons, who’s based in New York, joined Carlyle in 2006 and worked on the firm’s investments in companies including Beats Electronics, Beautycounter, Vogue International, Supreme and Grupo Madero. He was also involved in Carlyle’s bet on Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC, which owned six Taylor Swift albums that the artist has begun to re-record.

Sammons was named head of the consumer, media and retail group in 2016 after Horbach was elevated to co-head of its U.S. buyout funds. He founded Carlyle’s employee-resource group dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community about a decade ago, and last year received part of a $2 million payout for excelling at goals tied to diversity, equity and inclusion.

