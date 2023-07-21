(Bloomberg) -- The golden age of private credit is intersecting with a fresh distressed credit cycle, giving rise to investment opportunities not seen before, according to Carlyle Group Inc.’s John Pavelski.

As companies struggle to keep up with a prolonged period of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, a broad range of opportunities will persist for private credit, Pavelski, co-head of North America for the Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund, said on the July 19 episode of Bloomberg Intelligence’s FICC Focus podcast.

“Given how the credit cycle is setting up, we see this as different than 2008, we see this as different than the period post-Covid,” he said. “And we think that private credit or hybrid capital solutions can actually provide investors the best way to access some of the stress that we’re seeing in the market today.”

Stream the episode here: State of Distressed Debt

For example, firms in the $1.5 trillion private credit market can pursue opportunities that may arise from companies that hadn’t anticipated 5% base rates for an extended period of time, said Pavelski. “We think we’re in the early innings of this opportunity set,” he added.

These can include transactions “where a business is looking to execute an M&A strategy or a PE firm paid a higher price — it needs to grow into its multiple — or, they can be defensive transactions to fix a liability issue in a more traditional stressed investing world,” he said. “But in either case, private capital, hybrid capital can really be a relevant solution.”

Even in the event a recession doesn’t occur, a wave of corporate distress is coming after elevated interest rates and compromised capital markets activity, according to Pavelski.

“The world in a way has become accustomed to free money,” he said. “Weaning the system off of it will come with a series of unexpected challenges.” The spate of bank failures earlier this year was one of the first casualties, he added.

Carlyle has more than $381 billion of assets under management, according to its website. About $150 billion is managed by its global credit platform.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.