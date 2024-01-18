(Bloomberg) -- Mergers and acquisitions are likely to pick up now that interest rates are almost sure to come down soon, said David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder and co-chairman.

The surge in interest rates last year raised concern about a looming recession, depressing M&A activity, Rubenstein said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Francine Lacqua from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Now the recession fears are gone, interest rates are coming down almost certainly very soon, so I think you’ll see a lot more M&A activity and a lot more private equity activity,” said Rubenstein, who also hosts a show on Bloomberg TV.

Markets will be shocked if the Federal Reserve fails to cut interest rates before the US presidential election in November, he said. But the central bank is likely to want to get rate cuts out of the way sooner, to avoid accusations from Republicans of meddling in favor of Democrats, Rubenstein said.

“I’d be very surprised if there isn’t some cut by March,” he said.

A recent flurry of acquisitions of infrastructure private equity firms reflects the appeal of the asset class, Rubenstein said. Further deals are likely because infrastructure offers relatively predictable rates of return that investors want, and many buyout shops don’t yet have big businesses in the asset class, he said.

Despite higher interest rates and some weakness in the economy, there have been relatively few bankruptcies and distressed debt opportunities, though there’s more distress looming in one corner of the economy, he said. “Commercial real estate really hasn’t seen the worst of, probably, the debt problem that’s going to occur.”

Other private equity-backed companies are benefiting from the relatively loose terms of their financing, which means they only get pushed into default if they miss a payment, not for breaching loan covenants, he said.

