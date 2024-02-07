Carlyle’s Schwartz Says Don’t Root for Five Fed Rate Cuts This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz said investors shouldn’t bet on a slew of rate cuts this year.

Data from companies that Carlyle owns show that inflation is “materially” in check, Schwartz said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television after the private equity giant reported better-than-expected earnings.

That said, investors shouldn’t be rooting for five rate cuts for the year, according to Schwartz.

“That would suggest an environment that actually requires a lot of attention from the Fed,” Schwartz said. “We should be hoping for fine-tuning.” He expects two to three cuts.

The rising costs of borrowing in the past two years have made it harder for dealmakers to do deals and for homeowners to buy houses. A major wildcard is when and how steeply the Fed will cut rates.

A blockbuster jobs report this month highlighted the strength of the US economy, prompting many investors to recalibrate expectations that rate cuts would hit early in the year. Central bank officials have signaled the Fed is in no hurry to reduce rates.

Last month, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for the fourth meeting in a row.

