Carlyle Sells Six Wind Farms in New York to AES

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. sold a portfolio of six wind farms in northern and western New York to power company AES Corp.

The Valcour Wind Energy portfolio comprises 612 megawatts of wind farms in Clinton, Wyoming and Franklin counties, about 25% of New York’s existing wind capacity, according to a statement Tuesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

The state has set a goal of getting 70% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. Carlyle will continue to seek wind investments, including repowering existing farms and developing new ones, J.B. Oldenburg, a managing director on the company’s renewables team, said in an interview.

