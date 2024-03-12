(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. scrapped plans to raise an open-ended fund dedicated to long-term infrastructure bets as interest rates climbed, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative asset manager had held discussions with investors about the planned vehicle two years ago and made an investment in Tillman Global Holdings that was intended to anchor the fund. But Carlyle abandoned those core infrastructure efforts after recognizing that an inflationary environment would prove challenging for the strategy, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information.

The firm reached a decision in late 2022, said the people, but it hasn’t been reported. Recently, investors have committed less capital to core infrastructure funds, with just $11.3 billion raised globally in 2023, a fraction of the $52.6 billion raised a year earlier, according to data compiled by Preqin.

The decision now means that Carlye’s Tillman investment is being held on its balance sheet, said the people. The firm had $366.5 million of infrastructure equity investments on its books at the end of 2023, up from none two years earlier.

“This partnership underscores our momentum as we execute on our strategy of growing in attractive core and stabilized platforms,” Carlyle partner Pooja Goyal said in an August 2022 statement announcing the Tillman deal.

A Carlyle spokeswoman declined to comment.

Carlyle has pursued infrastructure bets through its Renewable and Sustainable Energy Fund and its Global Infrastructure Opportunity Fund. The latter vehicle delivered a net internal rate of return of 12% as of December 31, while Carlyle has raised $1 billion in capital for the renewable and sustainable energy fund, according to the firm’s annual regulatory filing.

