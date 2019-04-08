Carlyle to Buy as Much as 40% of Cepsa From Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group LP will buy as much as 40 percent Spanish oil refiner Cepsa from Mubadala Investment Co.

The deal values Cepsa at $12 billion and the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2019, according to a statement. Mubadala will remain the majority shareholder of Cepsa.

Equity for this investment will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners I & II, Carlyle Partners VII, Carlyle Europe Partners V and co-investors, it said.

Mubadala last year shelved plans for an initial public offering of a 25 percent stake in Cepsa as investors balked at the valuation amid a stock market rout.

