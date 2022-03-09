(Bloomberg) -- Global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc. said it agreed to acquire Todd Boehly’s CBAM Partners, making the behemoth credit firm the largest global holder of collateralized loan obligations.

Carlyle is paying $787.2 million, using a combination of $615 million in cash from Carlyle’s balance sheet and approximately 4.2 million newly issued common shares, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. CBAM is majority owned by Eldridge Industries.

With the transaction, Carlyle is slated to hold approximately $48 billion of CLO assets under management. CLOs purchase leveraged loans and repackage them into bonds of varying risk and reward.

Carlyle is also acquiring other CBAM assets across private credit. Bloomberg previously reported that Carlyle and CBAM had entered into exclusive merger talks.

“Acquiring these assets from CBAM adds scale to our already strong CLO business and creates shareholder value on day one by delivering a substantial and accretive increase in Fee Related Earnings,” Mark Jenkins, head of global credit at Carlyle, said in a statement. “This transaction builds on our strong momentum as we continue growing the global credit platform in line with our strategic plan.”

The private equity firm has been expanding its global credit group, which grew to $73 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. Global Credit has been Carlyle’s fastest-growing segment over that period.

Global Credit raised a record $17 billion in 2021, driven in large part by CLO issuances. Carlyle is already one of the largest CLO managers and issued 14 new broadly syndicated CLOs raising $7.4 billion last year

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor to CBAM, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as its legal advisor. Latham & Watkins is serving as legal advisor to Carlyle.

