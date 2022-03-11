(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. agreed to buy Italian motorcycling clothing brand Dainese SpA from Investcorp International for an enterprise value of 630 million euros ($691 million), the latest high-end fashion deal by the Middle East-based fund that’s previously invested in Gucci Ltd and Tiffany & Co.

The price is almost five times the 130 million euros that Investcorp paid for the luxury brand in 2015, but lower than the 750 million euros that Reuters reported it was seeking in December 2021.

Since 2015, Dainese’s sales more than doubled to 250 million euros due to international expansion, according to an emailed statement from Investcorp. The Bahrain-based fund has invested 1.6 billion euros in European companies since 2012, it said.

Investcorp didn’t identify the financial adviser for the sale, but earlier reports said it was Lazard.

