(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. has reached an agreement with a group of banks to raise more than $1 billion to support its planned acquisition of Mumbai-based software firm Hexaware Technologies, Mint reported, citing three people aware of the discussions.

The debt facility is likely to be structured as a one-year bridge loan, which will be later taken out by an international bond offering, according to the report.

Baring Asia will “most likely” accept Carlyle’s $3 billion offer for software firm Hexaware, PTI reported last month, citing an unidentified investment banker negotiating the deal.

