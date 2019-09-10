(Bloomberg) -- The electric car is front and center at Frankfurt’s car show with Volkswagen AG’s chief calling on governments to quit coal and make changes to taxing carbon dioxide emissions.

Even so, early visitors to the show on Tuesday were greeted by a giant black CO2 balloon lying on the ground, spouting from a huge pair of exhausts. More protests are expected later in the day, after VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess sat down Monday for an abrasive face-off with activist Tina Velo from ‘Sand im Getriebe,’ a group that’s calling for carmakers to quit making vehicles altogether.

Last night, VW unveiled the electric ID.3 alongside a new logo, after last week showing off the battery Porsche Taycan. Early Tuesday, BMW AG served up the public reveal of the electric Mini, and Daimler AG has a glitzy emissions-free S-Class sibling prototype in store. Still, the big bucks remain to be made with sport utility vehicles, as VW’s Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said the group will need “patience” until the ID.3 brings significant profit “joy.”

Here’s a rundown on what’s happening at the show:

Quitting Coal

Diess’s effort on Monday night to reframe VW’s image wasn’t subtle. Plaintive slogans (“How can we save the world for our children?”), vegan sliders and thyme-garnished mocktails graced the hall, alongside throaty Audi sports cars and VW SUVs.

From his speech, it would be easy to mistake Diess for a climate campaigner, rather than the head of a company that four years ago was caught gaming diesel emissions rules. He singled out the transportation industry, including cars, for creating 14% of global CO2 emissions.

He also called for an end to the use of coal to produce energy, and an “acceleration and simplification” of the charging infrastructure. Diess also wants government subsidies for the e-cars VW intends to produce, arguing that will make them affordable to people at lower incomes.

