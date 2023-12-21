(Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc.’s third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street expectations on strong profit per vehicle and cost cuts, as it resumed a stock buyback program. Its stock rose by double digits in early trading.

Squeezing more profit out of fewer vehicles, the Richmond, Virginia-based company on Thursday posted adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, above the 42 cents analysts estimated on average and the 24 cents of a year ago. Revenue in the quarter ended Nov. 30 came to $6.15 billion, down 5.5% from a year earlier and less than the $6.29 billion analysts expected.

Shares of the used car dealer rose 10% — the biggest jump in six months — to $82.20 as of 9:34 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 35% this year.

While pandemic-related price inflation eased in the used-car market this year, average transaction prices of around $27,500 remain well above historical norms. Rising interest rates also are taking a toll on affordability for used-car buyers. Those elevated prices have given CarMax peer-leading margins, but they’ve also hampered sales as buyers confront monthly payments beyond their reach.

CarMax said its sales continue to be affected by “affordability challenges” due to “ongoing inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, tightened lending standards and low consumer confidence.”

Chief Executive Officer Bill Nash told investors on a conference call Thursday that margins will likely be squeezed in the current quarter but stable for the company’s full fiscal year ending in February.

CarMax said gross profit per retail unit came to $2,277 in the latest three-month period, compared with $2,251 in the previous quarter and $2,237 a year ago. Same-store sales fell 4.1% from a year ago, while wholesale vehicle deliveries rose 7.7%.

“The leader in used-auto volume maintains its profitability lead over franchise dealers, earning nearly $2,300 in gross profit per retail unit, $550 more than AutoNation and $740 above Penske in 3Q,” Kevin Tynan, senior research analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence wrote in a note. The company is pursuing “a strategy to raise the sales mix of older vehicles, seeking to contain a decline in the top line that’s past its peak.”

Carmax cut costs by 5.4%, or $31.8 million, in the quarter due in part to reduced staffing and lower spending on its technology platforms. It also resumed a stock repurchase program in the third quarter, buying back nearly 650,000 shares for $41.9 million.

“The company pulled expense levers to ensure EPS was preserved despite top line pressures,” Vital Knowledge wrote in its newsletter Thursday. “The buyback resumption is bullish, and there is still $2.4 billion outstanding on the repurchase authorization (which is about 20% of the market cap).”

