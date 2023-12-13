(Bloomberg) -- Carnegie Mellon University became the latest school sued over antisemitism, as a recent Jewish graduate claimed she endured a “cruel campaign” of abuse by faculty.

Yael Canaan alleges that a School of Architecture professor said her studio project should focus on “what Jews do to make themselves such a hated group.” After she complained to administrators, other professors subjected her to a “systemic campaign of hostility,” according to her lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh.

Canaan, 23, sued under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, color or national origin in institutions that receive federal funding.

US colleges have come under fire by lawmakers, donors and alumni claiming they failed to protect Jewish students amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war. Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, students have used the law to sue New York University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California at Berkeley.

In addition, the US Department of Education has opened Title VI civil rights investigations into at least 20 colleges, including Harvard University, Stanford University and Columbia University.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to create and nurture a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment where all students can reach their potential and thrive,” a spokesperson for Carnegie Mellon said in a statement. “We take any allegations of mistreatment or harassment seriously. We have just received notice of this lawsuit and we will evaluate and respond to it.”

In the suit, Canaan says school officials stonewalled her complaints and did nothing to protect her from the “torment and hostile environment they saw with their own eyes.” As a result, she says, she has suffered dozens of stress-induced migraines each month.

Canaan, who graduated this year, seeks damages for tuition, medical costs and emotional distress. She asked a judge to order Carnegie Mellon to stop violating Title VI, which bars harassment leading to a hostile educational environment.

