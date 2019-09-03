(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is running out of opportunities to warn lawmakers just how much a no-deal Brexit will harm the economy.

With Parliament set to be suspended next week, Carney’s appearance before the Treasury Committee Wednesday could be one of his last chances to publicly address MPs before the U.K. leaves the European Union on Oct. 31. The session may also give the BOE the opportunity to fulfill the Committee’s request for updated Brexit assumptions, which were first released last year.

While the BOE has published its views on worst-case scenarios, it doesn’t include the possibility of a no-deal in its official forecasts until that becomes the government’s stated policy. That means any projections this week would be the closest officials have come to detailing the specific shock of leaving without new trade arrangements in place.

In the most extreme no-deal scenario, which officials stressed wasn’t an outright projection, the BOE saw the economy shrinking by 8% within a year and property prices plunging almost a third.

Following the BOE’s August Inflation Report, Carney said the interest-rate setting panel would update lawmakers when Parliament reconvenes in September.

Since then, the stakes have been raised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new government, which has stepped up planning for no deal and moved against rebel lawmakers planning to thwart its plans. After Johnson last week tried to sabotage opponents by asking the Queen to suspend parliament for a month from Sept. 12, politicians may have their final shot to prevent a no deal exit this week.

The Treasury Committee is also in a period of flux, after previous chair Nicky Morgan took up a cabinet role. In the absence of an elected replacement, members of the Treasury Committee will meet on Sept. 3 to choose a chair for the meetings.

On Wednesday, Carney will testify first alongside his colleagues Andy Haldane, Jonathan Haskel and Gertjan Vlieghe, on the bank’s August Inflation Report. He’ll then appear alone to discuss the U.K.’s economic relationship with the European Union.

The session will come the same day that U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is due to announce a one-year spending review, in which he’s expected to allocate extra money for policing, health and education.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.