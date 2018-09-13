(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. issues another batch of papers on its preparations for a no-deal Brexit following a Cabinet meeting, which Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is attending.

Carney attends Cabinet meeting on no-deal Brexit (10:38 a.m.)

Pictures of Bank of England Governor Mark Carney entering the back door of 10 Downing Street -- where ministers are discussing contingency plans for if the government can’t reach a Brexit deal with the European Union -- were posted by a photographer known for snapping images of briefing documents.

Though the bank declined to comment, his attendance comes days after Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced Carney will extend his tenure by seven months to ensure continuity during the potentially turbulent period after Brexit.

The governor has previously said that he spends about half of his time working on issues related to Britain’s departure from the EU.

The BOE is set to publish its latest policy decision at 12 p.m., with all 60 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting officials will keep the key interest rate at 0.75 percent.

Earlier:Brexit Bulletin: Momentum Is GrowingTory Rebels See Three-Week Deadline for May to Dump Brexit PlanEU Said to See Shift on Irish Border as Brexit Rebels PlotProspect of ‘No Deal’ Brexit Has Risen Materially, Moody’s Says

To contact the reporters on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net;David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.