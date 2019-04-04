(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Though the U.K. is better prepared for a no-deal Brexit than it was, it would still cause a huge economic shock, the Times reported, citing comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney

It took less than a week from when President Vladimir Putin criticized the agency that produces Russia’s economic data in December for its chief to be out of a job. But his replacement says he’s not worried about Kremlin pressure

Romania’s fastest retail-sales growth in more than a year reflects surging imports that are widening the current-account deficit

The annual deadline for U.K. businesses to report their gender pay gap is approaching and results so far show few signs that progress has been made

Central-bank heads of Germany and France called on European leaders to double down on efforts to integrate capital markets

The Fed risks stoking the sort of asset bubbles Jerome Powell linked to the last two recessions in its new-found eagerness to fan inflation

The trade deal that the U.S. and China are crafting would give Beijing until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow American companies to wholly own Chinese enterprises

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser touted progress in high-level talks with China, but cautioned that a final deal to end the trade war remains elusive

China offered new measures to reduce taxes and raise its citizens’ wages, ramping up an already ambitious plan to boost domestic demand

The BOJ is likely to unveil its lowest two-year inflation forecast under Haruhiko Kuroda at a meeting later this month. In more positive news, Japan’s output gap is now the highest since 1992

India is set to deliver its first back-to-back rate cut since 2016 as the central bank grapples with a slowdown both at home and abroad

