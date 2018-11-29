(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Bank of England chief Mark Carney has never shied away from doomsday Brexit warnings, but his latest analysis has gone further than ever

Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said the populist government must take into account “the fears of our European partners” and the concerns of investors in a dispute with the EU over the country’s budget

End of QE: The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce new long-term bank loans when it sets monetary policy next month, and is still on track to confirm the end of net asset purchases

Less Hawkish: Jerome Powell said interest rates are “just below” estimates of the so-called neutral level. By saying so, he has opened the door for a potential pullback in projected rate increases in 2019

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin privately asked bond dealers and investors whether they want the Fed to tighten policy by raising rates or through faster cuts in its securities portfolio

Renewed threat: President Donald Trump raised the prospect of slapping a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and ordered a review of China’s retaliatory auto tariffs against the U.S.

The IMF warned global economic growth may be slowing more than it forecast only a month ago, as Asia gets hit by a slew of weak GDP reports underscoring that view

Japan’s retail sales rose more than expected in October, offering a sign that consumer spending may support the economy’s return to health after it shrank in a disaster-hit third quarter

A banking liquidity crunch and weak business sentiment outweighed signs of a revival in consumer demand during India’s festival season, keeping the outlook for the world’s fastest-growing major economy muted

The Bank of Korea looks set to end a year-long hiatus by increasing borrowing costs this week, adding to a flurry of interest-rate hikes in Asian emerging markets this month

