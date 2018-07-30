27m ago
Carney's Crisis Preparation, Fed Meeting, Russia Rates: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- In an exclusive interview for Bloomberg Markets, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney lays out how he is preparing for Brexit and the next crisis
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is this week set to duck jabs from President Donald Trump and let the economy justify a pause in the bank’s rate hike path
- More economies are stepping up fiscal spending just as the era of easy money from central banks draws to a close
- Confidence in the euro-area economy dropped to its lowest level in a year, suggesting that the global trade conflict can weigh down growth momentum
- The U.S. Treasury secretary sees sustained 3% growth, but his bet counters most economists, including those at the Fed
- Russia could buck the global tightening cycle this year, with potential for a cut in interest rates before end-2018
- A slew of global economy events hit the calendar this week before the relative August lull
