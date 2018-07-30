(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

In an exclusive interview for Bloomberg Markets, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney lays out how he is preparing for Brexit and the next crisis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is this week set to duck jabs from President Donald Trump and let the economy justify a pause in the bank’s rate hike path

More economies are stepping up fiscal spending just as the era of easy money from central banks draws to a close

Confidence in the euro-area economy dropped to its lowest level in a year, suggesting that the global trade conflict can weigh down growth momentum

The U.S. Treasury secretary sees sustained 3% growth, but his bet counters most economists, including those at the Fed

Russia could buck the global tightening cycle this year, with potential for a cut in interest rates before end-2018

A slew of global economy events hit the calendar this week before the relative August lull

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.