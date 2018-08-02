Aug 2, 2018
Carney's Day, Powell's Message, Kuroda Side Effects: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- The Bank of England is on track to raise interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis, even though Brexit threatens to prove a rough ride for the U.K.
- At the same time the BOE’s assessment of the neutral rate of interest could be a wildcard
- Federal Reserve officials left U.S. interest rates unchanged and stuck with a plan to gradually lift borrowing costs amid “strong” growth that backs bets for a hike in September
- The Trump administration said it’s weighing whether to increase the proposed tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent
- Despite little talk of side effects from the Bank of Japan when it adjusted policy on Tuesday, they do matter and are being taken into account by the central bank
- Meanwhile, China is building a very 21st century empire—one where trade and debt lead the way, not armadas and boots on the ground
