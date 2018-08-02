(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The Bank of England is on track to raise interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis, even though Brexit threatens to prove a rough ride for the U.K.

At the same time the BOE’s assessment of the neutral rate of interest could be a wildcard

Federal Reserve officials left U.S. interest rates unchanged and stuck with a plan to gradually lift borrowing costs amid “strong” growth that backs bets for a hike in September

The Trump administration said it’s weighing whether to increase the proposed tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent

Despite little talk of side effects from the Bank of Japan when it adjusted policy on Tuesday, they do matter and are being taken into account by the central bank

Meanwhile, China is building a very 21st century empire—one where trade and debt lead the way, not armadas and boots on the ground

