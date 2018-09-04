(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your day started:

Mark Carney will have his chance to put to rest speculation about his future as Bank of England governor when he faces lawmakers

Budget blues: Italy’s leaders begin discussing the 2019 budget in earnest with investors watching for signs of just how far they’ll stick to the EU’s budget rule. Meanwhile, Europe’s finance ministers have no need to worry about the ECB’s exit from years of loose monetary policy, says an upcoming study

Trade troubles: The U.S.-China trade war threatens to make September a very slow month for auto-parts factories highlighting weakening activity in factories from Asia to Europe

Lengthy pause: Australia kept interest rates at a record low as it has for the past two years, while a currency sliding toward 70 U.S. cents offers the prospect of additional stimulus for the economy

More buffers: Indonesia’s central bank is intensifying its fight to protect the nation’s currency and bonds with a slew of measures that includes more hedging tools

Trimmings: South Korea tweaked its economic growth forecast downwards, reinforcing a lackluster picture of the economy for the second half of the year

Export taxes: Argentina will place a new tax on crop exports as President Macri asks farmers to help him resolve the nation’s economic crisis; he has a tense night ahead waiting for U.S. markets to give the thumbs up or down to his proposals

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Ashutosh Joshi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.