Dec 21, 2018
Carney's Hurdles, Japanese Inflation, U.S. Slowdown: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and to send you into the weekend:
- After yesterday’s policy hold, Mark Carney will be bracing for a turbulent final full year at the helm of the Bank of England, having weathered more than his share of challenges at the central bank; Brexit is boxing in the BOE, Bloomberg Economics analysis argues
- Pile-on. Japan’s surprise slowing in inflation gives the central bank one more thing to worry about
- Quieter output. A decline in a Federal Reserve factory gauge adds to signs that the U.S. economy is cooling in the final three months of 2018
- Sour feelings. Here’s another sign that Americans are souring on the economic outlook
- Remember Malaysia. Three big elections in emerging Asia in early 2019 have investors and economists on edge about what a surprise result would mean
- That’s a wrap. Here’s our weekly take on what happened in the global economy
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.