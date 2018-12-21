(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started and to send you into the weekend:

After yesterday’s policy hold, Mark Carney will be bracing for a turbulent final full year at the helm of the Bank of England, having weathered more than his share of challenges at the central bank; Brexit is boxing in the BOE, Bloomberg Economics analysis argues

Pile-on. Japan’s surprise slowing in inflation gives the central bank one more thing to worry about

Quieter output. A decline in a Federal Reserve factory gauge adds to signs that the U.S. economy is cooling in the final three months of 2018

Sour feelings. Here’s another sign that Americans are souring on the economic outlook

Remember Malaysia. Three big elections in emerging Asia in early 2019 have investors and economists on edge about what a surprise result would mean

That’s a wrap. Here’s our weekly take on what happened in the global economy

