With investors firmly penciling a Bank of England interest-rate increase next month, Mark Carney’s communication is back under the microscope

Ukraine is set to leave borrowing costs unchanged for a third meeting as uncertainty over its bailout trumps a slowdown in inflation

Trade tensions are increasing, but forecasters remain divided on the seriousness of the consequences. We run the numbers

The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent amid a sharp rise in global trade tensions and slowing jobs growth

Japan is a long way from dialing back its aggressive monetary easing, says an economic adviser to the government

In the Philippines, where a fifth of the country lives beneath the poverty line, locals have a new obsession: fine art

