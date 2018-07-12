8h ago
Carney's Rapport, Trade War Numbers, Asia's New Wealthy: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started.
- With investors firmly penciling a Bank of England interest-rate increase next month, Mark Carney’s communication is back under the microscope
- Ukraine is set to leave borrowing costs unchanged for a third meeting as uncertainty over its bailout trumps a slowdown in inflation
- Trade tensions are increasing, but forecasters remain divided on the seriousness of the consequences. We run the numbers
- The Bank of Korea left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent amid a sharp rise in global trade tensions and slowing jobs growth
- Japan is a long way from dialing back its aggressive monetary easing, says an economic adviser to the government
- In the Philippines, where a fifth of the country lives beneath the poverty line, locals have a new obsession: fine art
