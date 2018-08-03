(Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney threw himself back into the thick of the Brexit debate, saying the chance of the U.K. dropping out of the European Union without a deal is “uncomfortably high.”

The intervention suggests the Bank of England governor is growing increasingly worried that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is running out of time to hammer out an agreement that will prevent disruption to business, trade and consumers. In a BBC Radio interview on Friday, he said a disorderly Brexit is “highly undesirable.”

The pound weakened as Carney spoke and was down 0.2 percent at $1.2992 as of 8:30 a.m. London time.

In a sign of the pressure on May, she cut short a holiday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. It’s part of her diplomatic drive to win European leaders over with just 11 weeks until a divorce accord is meant to be signed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, ;Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.